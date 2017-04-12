BRIEF-Pacific Ethanol files for mixed shelf of up to $175 mln
* Pacific Ethanol Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $175 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ofYI45) Further company coverage:
April 12 (Reuters) -
* S&P - ratings on Singapore affirmed at 'AAA/A-1+' on robust public finances; outlook stable
* S&P - affirmed the ratings on Singapore to reflect the country's stable and predictable policymaking, and political stability
* S&P - outlook reflects expectation Singapore will continue its economic resilience, sustain strong net external creditor position over next 2 years Source text - bit.ly/2orYbiF (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Pacific Ethanol Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $175 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ofYI45) Further company coverage:
(Add background, details, table) NEW YORK, April 14 Speculators rebuilt their bullish bet on the U.S. dollar earlier this week, raising net longs from a five-week low, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. Speculators had scaled back bullish dollar bets on doubts about U.S. President Donald Trump's ability to deliver on his pledges of tax cuts and infrastructure spending in the wake of his and the Republicans'