3 months ago
BRIEF-S&P says ratings on Ukraine affirmed at 'B-/B'; outlook stable
May 12, 2017 / 3:52 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-S&P says ratings on Ukraine affirmed at 'B-/B'; outlook stable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings:

* S&P says ratings on Ukraine affirmed at 'B-/B'; outlook stable

* S&P says recent trade blockade in the Donbass region will drag on Ukraine's economy in 2017

* S&P - stable outlook reflects view that over next 12 months ukrainian government will maintain access to official creditor support

* S&P on Ukraine says outlooks on the long-term foreign and local currency ratings are stable

* S&P on Ukraine says tensions with Russia and "quasi-separatist areas" in the east remain and have deteriorated since our last review

* S&P - 'B-' long-term rating captures significant debt repayments ukraine faces over forecast horizon, political challenges, growth-slowing blockade in east of country

* S&P on Ukraine - conditions in financial sector have improved, but further recovery will be slow due to high levels of nonperforming loans Source text (bit.ly/2r1f2eE)

