BRIEF-S&P says Republic Of Ireland 'A+/A-1' ratings affirmed, outlook stable

June 2 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings

* s&p says republic of ireland 'a+/a-1' ratings affirmed; outlook stable

* s&p - rating on ireland is supported by the country's open productive economy and improving headline fiscal indicators

* s&p says u.k. Departure from the eu without a free trade arrangement would damage irish growth, although only temporarily

* s&p - expect a continued improvement in irish banks' capitalization over the next two years

* s&p says project average annual real gdp growth in ireland to exceed 3% over forecast horizon to 2020, despite material external risks from brexit

* s&p - given the thorough restructuring of the irish banking system, however, we assess contingent liabilities from the financial sector as limited

* s&p on ireland - stable outlook reflects balance of risks to budgetary and economic performance