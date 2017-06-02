FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-S&P says South Africa ratings affirmed; outlook remains negative
June 2, 2017 / 3:54 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-S&P says South Africa ratings affirmed; outlook remains negative

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 2 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings:

* South Africa ratings affirmed; outlook remains negative

* S&P on South Africa - affirming 'BB+/B' foreign currency, 'BBB-/A-3' local currency, and zaAA-/zaA-1 national scale ratings on South Africa.

* says pace of economic growth remains weak, posing risks to pace of fiscal consolidation, with rising contingent liabilities

* negative outlook on foreign and local currency ratings reflects view that political risks will remain elevated this year

* South Africa faces reduced predictability of future policy responses, due to moderate risk of challenges to political institutions

* consider South Africa's monetary flexibility, and its track record in achieving price stability, to be important credit strengths Source text (bit.ly/2sxupbR)

