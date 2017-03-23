BRIEF-S&P says South Carolina Public Service Authority outlook revised to negative from stable

March 24 (Reuters) - S&P

* says South Carolina Public Service Authority outlook revised to negative from stable on financial problems with contractor

* S&P -negative outlook reflects eroding financial condition of toshiba, westinghouse and potential to burden santee cooper with additional financial exposures

* s&p says south carolina public service authority (santee cooper) owns 45% interest in 2 nuclear units being developed in south carolina at v.c. Summer site

* s&p -outlook revision reflects opinion that nuclear units project's extensive construction delays, cost overruns might saddle santee cooper with financial burdens Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2mZzneW)