FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-S&P says Sri Lanka's 'B+/B' ratings affirmed
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 7, 2017 / 10:29 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-S&P says Sri Lanka's 'B+/B' ratings affirmed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 7 (Reuters) -

* S&P says Sri Lanka 'B+/B' ratings affirmed; outlook remains negative

* During 2017-2020, expect fiscal consolidation to reduce borrowing further

* High external debt, and low reserves continue to make sri lanka vulnerable to external shocks

* Project annual growth in general government debt to average 4.4% of GDP for 2017-2020

* Forecast the trade deficit to amount to 9.3% of gdp in 2017, a slight improvement from an estimated 10.0% in 2016

* Believe the country will most likely maintain growth in real per capita GDP of 4.5% per year over 2017-2020 Source text : bit.ly/2mwt7Oy

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.