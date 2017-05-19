FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-S&P says State of the Netherlands ratings affirmed at 'AAA/A-1+'
May 19, 2017 / 3:54 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-S&P says State of the Netherlands ratings affirmed at 'AAA/A-1+'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings:

* S&P says state of the Netherlands ratings affirmed at 'AAA/A-1+'; outlook stable

* S&P on Netherlands - anticipate small general government surpluses over 2017-2020, and a further reduction of the general government debt stock as a result

* S&P on Netherlands says 'AAA' rating incorporates assessment of the Netherlands' wealthy, diversified, open, and competitive economic structure

* S&P on Netherlands - outlook is stable, reflecting expectation that the Dutch economy will continue to grow over the next two years

* S&P says Netherlands' strong, broad-based economic performance continues to bode well for its public finances

* S&P on Netherlands says given growing domestic demand, we expect the contribution of net exports to economic growth to decline in the coming years

* S&P - Netherlands would withstand potential financial and economic shocks, for example, stemming from an adverse economic impact from Brexit negotiations Source text (bit.ly/2q3WxSe)

