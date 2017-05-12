FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-S&P says Sultanate of Oman ratings lowered to 'BB+/B' on weaker external buffers
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 12, 2017 / 4:05 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-S&P says Sultanate of Oman ratings lowered to 'BB+/B' on weaker external buffers

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings:

* S&P lowers Oman sovereign credit rating to BB+ from BBB-

* Says Sultanate of Oman ratings lowered to 'BB+/B' on weaker external buffers; outlook negative

* Says Oman's external buffers have weakened to the extent that they are insufficient to mitigate risk from volatile export revenue base

* Says assess Omani government's contingent liabilities as limited, including those related to banking system

* Says do not anticipate that conflict in neighboring Yemen will spill over into Oman

* Says downgrade reflects view Omani government's external financing needs resulted in large net external asset position declining to level insufficient to mitigate risk from export revenue base

* Says cannot rule out possibility that Oman "could experience disruptive period of uncertainty" if royal family does not quickly agree on the sultan's successor

* Says based on S&P's projections for continued sizable current account deficits, expect Oman to be in narrow net external debtor position of 12 percent in 2020 Source text: bit.ly/2r8Dqat

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.