4 months ago
BRIEF-S&P says Virginia GO debt rating outlook revised to negative
April 20, 2017 / 9:50 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-S&P says Virginia GO debt rating outlook revised to negative

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings:

* Says Virginia GO debt rating outlook revised to negative on recent structural imbalance

* Says assigned 'AA+' rating to the Virginia public school authority's (VPSA) series 2017A school financing bonds issued for Virginia

* Says affirmed 'AAA' rating on Virginia's go debt outstanding, 'AA+' rating on appropriation-backed debt, 'AA' rating on moral obligation debt

* S&P on Virginia GO debt rating - negative outlook reflects commonwealth's recent pattern of structural imbalance despite a period of economic growth

* Says believe there is a risk that future federal spending cuts could have an outsized effect on the Virginia economy Source text: bit.ly/2o9vclh

