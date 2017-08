March 1 (Reuters) - Space Hellas SA:

* Net cash on Dec 31, 2016 at 7.5 million euros ($7.90 million) versus 4.9 million euros last year

* Sees revenue increase in 2017

* Management expects delays of major development projects for 2017

* Plans to bid for border security project in Greece worth 12 million euros

