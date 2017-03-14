BRIEF-Spackman Entertainment Group says acquisition of equity interest in Frame Pictures Co

March 15 (Reuters) - Spackman Entertainment Group Limited:

* Proposed Acquisition Of 100.0% Equity Interest In Frame Pictures Co., Ltd.

* Entered into a sale and purchase agreement with owner of frame pictures co., ltd.

* Agreement to acquire entire issued and paid- up share capital of frame pictures

* Purchase consideration to acquire frame pictures comprises krw 900 million in cash and 497,250 issued and paid-up ordinary shares of spackman media group

