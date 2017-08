April 3 (Reuters) - Spanish vehicle manufacturing association Anfac:

* Says Spanish new car sales rose 12.6 percent in March from a year earlier to 125,600 units from 111,511 units in 2016

* Says new car sales rose 7.9 percent y/y in the January to March period

* New car sales rose 0.2 percent in February y/y (Reporting by Madrid Newsroom)