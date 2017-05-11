FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Spain's Popular denies it is embarking on rapid sale
#Financials
May 11, 2017 / 7:21 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Spain's Popular denies it is embarking on rapid sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Spain's Banco Popular

* Says, following media report, that it "categorically denies" that the bank has embarked on an urgent sale plan

* Says denies there is any risk of bankruptcy at the bank or that the chairman has reached out to other lenders saying there is an urgent need for funds

* Says the bank is still working on several plans, as previously announced, which include a possible capital hike or corporate deal Further company coverage: (Reporting by madrid.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

