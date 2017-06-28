BRIEF-Pershing Square says PSH NAV per share as on June 27 was $17.69
* PSH NAV per share as of close of business on 27 June 2017 was USD 17.69 / GBP 13.79
June 28 Spain's Unicaja Banco SA (IPO-UNIB.MC):
* Says sets IPO price at 1.10 euros ($1.25) per share
* Says gives Unicaja an initial market value of 1.703 billion euros
* Unicaja to list on Spain's stock market on Friday
* Unicaja had previously set an initial price range for its listing of between 1.1 euros per share and 1.4 euros per share Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8790 euros) (Reporting by Madrid newsroom)
* Northfield Bancorp - john w. Alexander, chairman and chief executive officer intends to retire as chief executive officer of co effective october 31, 2017