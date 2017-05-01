FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
BRIEF-Span-America Medical Systems agrees to be acquired by Savaria Corporation
May 1, 2017 / 9:13 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Span-America Medical Systems agrees to be acquired by Savaria Corporation

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - Span-America Medical Systems Inc:

* Span-America Medical Systems, Inc. agrees to be acquired by Savaria Corporation

* All-cash tender offer of $29 per share

* Savaria intends to acquire Span-America by way of an all-cash tender offer for $29 per share, or approximately $80.2 million

* Savaria has indicated that it will finance deal with cash on hand, financing commitment from National Bank of Canada among others

* Savaria also indicated that it will finance transaction with a Canadian equity private placement of subscription receipts

* Board of Directors of Span-America unanimously approved proposed acquisition of Span-America by Savaria

* Deal subject to conditions including receipt of two-thirds of Span-America's shares in tender offer to Span-America' shareholders

* As per deal, all of Span-America's Board Members and senior managers have agreed to tender their shares

* Savaria to buy all remaining shares not tendered in tender offer through second-step merger at same price/share as payable under offer

* Members of Span-America's Board, senior officers to tender their Span-America shares, constituting about 15.9% of its outstanding shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

