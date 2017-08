March 17 (Reuters) - Bank of Spain says:

* Spanish banks' bad loans ratio stood at 9.17 percent of total credit in January

* Up from 9.11 percent in December

* Bad loans fell by 584 million euros ($628.97 million)between December and January to 115.7 billion euros, but total credit in the system also shrank, by 14.3 billion euros to 1.26 trillion euros in the same period ($1 = 0.9285 euros) (Reporting by madrid.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)