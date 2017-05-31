FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Spar Group says interim HEPS down 0.9 pct to 475.5 cents
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 31, 2017 / 5:16 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Spar Group says interim HEPS down 0.9 pct to 475.5 cents

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - The Spar Group Limited:

* Spar group ltd - ‍interim dividend declared 240 cents per share​

* Turnover for six months to march 31 up 12.6 pct

* Spar group ltd - ‍hy headline earnings per share declined marginally by 0.9 pct to 475.5 cents​

* Hy profit before tax was up 7.8 pct to r1.2 billion (2016: r1.1 billion)

* Hy reported turnover of spar group was up 12.6 pct to r47.4 billion

* Spar group ltd - ‍bwg group's economic growth outlook is cautious, largely influenced by brexit uncertainties​

* Hy group's gross margin increased to 9.6 pct (2016: 8.7 pct)

* ‍In South Africa, "tough trading environment is likely to persist for balance of year, particularly with political uncertainty" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.