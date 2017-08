March 17 (Reuters) - Sparebank 1 Nord-Norge:

* Contemplating issuing Tier 1 and Tier 2 capital

* Considers issuing new Tier 1 perpetual bond of up to 350 million Norwegian crowns ($41.2 million) and a new Tier 2 bond of up to 500 million crowns

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4867 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)