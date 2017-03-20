FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sparebank 1 Nord-Norge: successful issuance of Tier 1 and Tier 2 bond
March 20, 2017 / 3:23 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Sparebank 1 Nord-Norge: successful issuance of Tier 1 and Tier 2 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 20 (Reuters) - Sparebank 1 Nord-Norge:

* Successful issuance of Tier 1 and Tier 2 bond

* Issued perpetual Tier 1 bond of 350 million Norwegian crowns ($41.3 million) with floating rate coupon equal to 3 months NIBOR + 3.30 percentage points

* Tier 1 bond has call option after 5 years, April 4, 2022

* Also issued Tier 2 bond of 500 million crowns with floating rate coupon equal to 3 months NIBOR + 1.54 percentage points

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4720 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

