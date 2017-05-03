BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
May 3 SPAREBANK 1 SMN:
* POSTED A PROFIT OF NOK 358M IN Q1 OF CURRENT YEAR, AN INCREASE OF NOK 47M COMPARED WITH SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR
* Q1 LOAN LOSSES NOK 89 MILLION VERSUS NOK 170 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 NET INTEREST INCOME NOK 522 MILLION VERSUS NOK 469 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 CET1 CAPITAL RATIO: 14.8% (13.6%) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, May 19 Brazil's top court released plea-bargain testimony on Friday accusing President Michel Temer and his two predecessors of receiving millions of dollars in bribes, the most damaging development yet in a historic political corruption probe.