Feb 27 SpareBank 1 SMN:

* Asset management will be established as new business unit in SpareBank 1 Markets

* New business unit will have combined AUM of about 10 billion Norwegian crowns ($1.20 billion)

* SpareBank 1 Markets acquires Allegro Kapitalforvaltning in Trondheim and Sparebank 1 Nord-Norge Forvaltning in Tromsø from Sparebank 1 SMN and Sparebank 1 Nord-Norge respectively

* SpareBank 1 SMN is largest shareholder in SpareBank 1 Markets, holding 74% of shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3601 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)