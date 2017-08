March 8 (Reuters) - Sparebank 1 SR Bank ASA:

* Wimoh Invest has sold 5,761,169 shares in SR Bank

* The shares were sold at a price of 65.50 Norwegian crowns per share.

* Following the sale, Wimoh Invest AS holds no shares in SR-Bank. Source text for Eikon:

