May 4 (Reuters) - SPAREBANKEN SOR

* Q1 NET INTEREST INCOME NOK 401 MILLION VERSUS NOK 362 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET INCOME NOK 210 MILLION VERSUS NOK 150 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 LOAN LOSSES NOK 15 MILLION VERSUS NOK 13 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ESTIMATES 2017 LENDING LOSS TO BE LOW