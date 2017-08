May 10 (Reuters) - Sparekassen Sjaelland:

* Q1 NET PROFIT DKK 74.6 MILLION VERSUS DKK 61.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET INTEREST AND FEES INCOME DKK 252.8 MILLION VERSUS DKK 244.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 LOAN LOSSES DKK 10.8 MILLION VERSUS DKK 38.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* MAINTAINS OUTLOOK FOR 2017 CORE EARNINGS OF DKK 290-330 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)