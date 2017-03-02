BRIEF-Spark Energy reaffirmed 2017 adjusted ebitda guidance range of $90.0 mln - $100.0 mln

March 2 (Reuters) - Spark Energy Inc

* Spark energy, inc. Reports full year and fourth quarter 2016 financial results

* Reaffirmed 2017 adjusted ebitda guidance range of $90.0 million - $100.0 million

* Has entered into a letter agreement with national gas & electric, llc

* Letter agreement is for acquisition of approximately 19,000 rces with an option to acquire an additional 41,000 rces

* As per letter agreement, company will pay approximately $2.2 million in cash