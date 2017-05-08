FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Spark Energy reports qtrly total revenue of $194.3 million
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 8, 2017 / 10:14 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Spark Energy reports qtrly total revenue of $194.3 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - Spark Energy Inc:

* Spark Energy Inc - Spark is maintaining 2017 adjusted ebitda guidance in range of $110.0 to $120.0 million

* Spark Energy Inc reports first quarter 2017 financial results and announces verde energy acquisition

* Spark Energy - entered purchase and sale agreement for acquisition of Verde, which operates in eight states selling 100pct renewable electricity products

* Spark Energy Inc - spark will pay cash of $45 million at deal closing and installment payments totaling $20 million over 18 months

* Spark Energy Inc - expects to fund verde acquisition using combination of cash on hand along with additional borrowings under Spark's credit facilities

* Spark Energy Inc - qtrly total revenues $194.3 million versus $110.5 million

* Spark Energy Inc - qtrly net income $11.4 million versus $15.7 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.67, revenue view $146.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.