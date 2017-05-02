Japan, China agree to enhance financial cooperation
TOKYO, May 6 Japanese and Chinese finance ministers agreed on Saturday to enhance cooperation through bilateral dialogue on their economies and policy steps.
May 2 Spark Networks Inc
* Spark Networks and Affinitas GmbH have entered into a definitive agreement to combine in a stock-for-stock merger - SEC filing
* On projected 2018 basis, combined co expected to generate between $118 - $122 million in revenue, between $18 - $22 million in adjusted ebitda
* EliteSingles shareholders will own approximately 75% of combined company and spark shareholders will own approximately 25%
* New public entity is expected to be listed on nyse market exchange through an american depositary receipt
* Transaction has been approved by spark's board of directors
* Combined company will be organized as a european company
* Combined company will be named spark networks se and will be headquartered in Berlin, Germany
* Jeronimo Folgueira, CEO, EliteSingles, will serve as CEO and Robert O'Hare, Spark's CFO, will continue in that role with combined co
* Michael Schrezenmaier, managing director of EliteSingles, will become chief operating officer of combined co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Debanjan Bose)
YOKOHAMA, Japan, May 6 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Saturday that he discussed with his Chinese counterpart, Finance Minister Xiao Jie, economic and financial cooperation and that they reaffirmed the importance of such cooperation.
SHANGHAI, May 5 China's home-grown C919 passenger jet completed its long-delayed maiden flight on Friday, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.