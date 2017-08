March 21 (Reuters) - Spark Networks Inc

* Spark networks inc - qtrly revenue $7.7 million versus $10.7 million

* Spark networks inc - net loss was $3.7 million in quarter, a $2.5 million decline versus year ago period

* Qtrly ARPU $16.89 versus $15.81 in q3 2016