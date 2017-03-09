BRIEF-BCE recommends shareholders reject TRC Capital's "mini-tender offer"
* BCE recommends shareholders reject TRC Capital's "mini-tender offer"
March 9 Spark New Zealand Ltd-
* CFO David Chalmers, was quoted by Nz Herald as stating that spark's offer for teamtalk limited is spark's "final offer"
* Article in Nz Herald was corrected to clarify that co has issued a takeover offer to acquire teamtalk and has no current intention to vary this offer
* "Spark reserves right to vary its offer in accordance with takeovers code" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* BT jumps after network separation deal (Adds details, closing prices)
NEW YORK, March 10 Data center operator Cyxtera is the first leveraged loan issuer to try to protect itself from moves by the US government to cut tax deductibility on interest payments that would make buyout financing more expensive.