March 9 Spark New Zealand Ltd-

* CFO David Chalmers, was quoted by Nz Herald as stating that spark's offer for teamtalk limited is spark's "final offer"

* Article in Nz Herald was corrected to clarify that co has issued a takeover offer to acquire teamtalk and has no current intention to vary this offer

* "Spark reserves right to vary its offer in accordance with takeovers code"