BRIEF-Spark New Zealand says Half-Year operating revenue up 4.1 pct

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Spark New Zealand Ltd :
* Half-Year operating revenue NZ$1.79 billion, up 4.1 percent
* HY net earnings before income tax $243 million versus $ 218 million
* Interim first half-year ordinary dividend 11.0cps
* Interim first half-year special dividend 1.5cps
* "Guiding to capital expenditure of $415 million for fy17 (still within 11-12% of revenue)"
* Results for the first half reaffirm the board’s view on full-year EBITDA guidance of 0 – 2% growth
