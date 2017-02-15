FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
February 15, 2017 / 7:50 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Spark New Zealand says Half-Year operating revenue up 4.1 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Spark New Zealand Ltd :

* Half-Year operating revenue NZ$1.79 billion, up 4.1 percent

* HY net earnings before income tax $243 million versus $ 218 million

* Interim first half-year ordinary dividend 11.0cps

* Interim first half-year special dividend 1.5cps

* "Guiding to capital expenditure of $415 million for fy17 (still within 11-12% of revenue)"

* Results for the first half reaffirm the board’s view on full-year EBITDA guidance of 0 – 2% growth

* All figures in nz$ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

