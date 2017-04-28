BRIEF-Enel broadband unit has no plans to list or tie up with Telecom Italia
* group's Open Fiber broadband unit has no plans for a tie-up with Telecom Italia or to list on the stock market
April 28 Spark New Zealand Ltd
* Spark Finance has extended term of its NZ$200 million committed standby revolving credit facility by one year, to mature on 30 April 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, May 4 Vivendi's pay-TV network Canal Plus confirmed on Thursday it had won an extension of rights to broadcast Formula One motor-racing in France for the 2018, 2019 and 2020 seasons.