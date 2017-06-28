BRIEF-Ford issues one safety recall, two safety compliance recalls in North America
* Ford issues one safety recall and two safety compliance recalls in North America
June 28 Sparkle Roll Group Ltd:
* No dividend was paid, declared or proposed by group in respect of years ended 31 March 2017
* FY revenue increased from HK$2.377 billion to HK$2.781 billion
* Profit for year attributable to owners of co HK$87.8 million versus loss of HK$32.3 million
* Says Mafatlal Industries sells entire stake in co