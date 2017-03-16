FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Spartan Energy qtrly adjusted FFO $0.08
March 16, 2017 / 1:29 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Spartan Energy qtrly adjusted FFO $0.08

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - Spartan Energy Corp:

* Spartan Energy Corp announces 2016 fourth quarter and year end results

* Spartan Energy Corp - qtrly average daily production 15,750 boe/d versus 9,319 boe/d

* Spartan Energy Corp - qtrly adjusted funds flow from operations $0.08

* Spartan Energy Corp- is on track to meet or exceed 2017 annual average production guidance of 21,080 boe/d, representing 11% annual per share growth

* Spartan Energy Corp - anticipate free cash flow (in excess of forecast drilling and maintenance capital) of approximately $42 million in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

