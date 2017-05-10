BRIEF-Spartan Energy qtrly adjusted funds flow from operations $0.09

May 10 (Reuters) - Spartan Energy Corp

* Spartan energy corp. Announces first quarter financial and operating results, highlighted by record quarterly production of 21,455 boe/d

* Spartan energy - current 2017 budget is designed to deliver 11% per share production growth while generating approximately $42 million of excess cash flow

* Spartan energy - production early in q2 has continued to exceed budget

* Spartan energy - intend to revisit 2017 guidance following completion of spring break-up conditions

* Qtrly adjusted funds flow from operations $0.09 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: