BRIEF-SPARTAN MOTORS Q1 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.04

May 4 (Reuters) - Spartan Motors Inc

* SPARTAN MOTORS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2017 RESULTS

* Q1 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.04

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.04 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY SALES INCREASED 24.9% TO $167.1 MILLION FROM $133.7 MILLION IN Q1 2016

* BACKLOG INCREASED $101.8 MILLION TO $351.3 MILLION AT MARCH 31, 2017 FROM $249.5 MILLION AT DECEMBER 31, 2016

* SEES FY REVENUE OF $650.0 MILLION - $700.0 MILLION, UP FROM PREVIOUS GUIDANCE OF $615.0 MILLION - $685.0 MILLION

* SEES FY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $0.36 - $0.41, UP FROM PREVIOUS GUIDANCE OF $0.30 - $0.36

* QTRLY BASIC AND DILUTED NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.03 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: