March 2 (Reuters) - Spartannash Co:

* CEO and chairman of board of directors Dennis Eidson plans to retire as CEO following annual meeting on May 23, 2017

* David M. Staples, president and chief operating officer, will succeed Mr. Eidson as CEO

* Eidson will continue in his role as chairman of board following his retirement as CEO