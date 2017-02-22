FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-SpartanNash Q4 sales $1.83 billion
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 22, 2017 / 9:42 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-SpartanNash Q4 sales $1.83 billion

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 22 (Reuters) - SpartanNash Co:

* SpartanNash announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.53 from continuing operations

* Q4 earnings per share $0.34 from continuing operations

* Q4 sales $1.83 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.84 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* SpartanNash co - for fiscal 2017, company expects to see growth in year-over-year sales in food distribution segment

* SpartanNash co - expect net long-term debt to adjusted ebitda ratio to be under 2.5 times by year end, excluding any new M&A activity

* SpartanNash Co - anticipates FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations of approximately $2.26 to $2.35, excluding items

* SpartanNash Co - anticipates FY 2017 reported earnings from continuing operations will be in range of approximately $2.10 to $2.19 per diluted share

* SpartanNash Co - for Q1 of fiscal 2017, company anticipates earnings to be flat to slightly below prior year

* SpartanNash Co - company expects capital expenditures for fiscal year 2017 to be in range of $70.0 million to $72.0 million

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $2.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.