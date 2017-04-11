FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
BRIEF-Sparton Corpo and Ultra Electronics USSI JV for Sonobuoy Tech Systems awarded $14.8 mln in foreign sales contracts
#Market News
April 11, 2017 / 1:28 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Sparton Corpo and Ultra Electronics USSI JV for Sonobuoy Tech Systems awarded $14.8 mln in foreign sales contracts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 11 (Reuters) - Sparton Corp

* Sparton Corporation and Ultra Electronics USSI joint venture for Sonobuoy Tech Systems awarded $14.8m in foreign sales contracts

* Sparton Corp - Co, Ultra Electronics USSI announce award of subcontracts valued at $14.8 million from their Erapsco/Sonobuoytech Systems joint venture

* Sparton - As per subcontracts, production will take place at Ultra Electronics USSI's Indiana facility and Sparton's Florida facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

