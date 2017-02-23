BRIEF-Tanker firm Frontline says DHT Holdings rejected an improved offer
* Frontline q4 net result $18.3 million (reuters poll $20 million)
Feb 23 Brookfield Canada Office Properties
* Special committee of Brookfield Canada Office Properties appoints financial and legal advisors in connection with Brookfield Property Partners' proposal
* Brookfield Canada Office Properties says appointed Greenhill & Co, Canada to act as financial advisor in connection with previously announced proposal by Brookfield Property
* Brookfield Canada Office Properties says special committee has appointed Goodmans LLP to act as Canadian legal advisor
* BROOKFIELD CANADA OFFICE PROPERTIES says special committee appointed Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP to act as U.S. legal advisor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SINGAPORE, Feb 28 Crude oil edged higher on Tuesday, underpinned by high compliance with OPEC's production cuts even as the market remains anchored by rising U.S. production.
* Investors look to Trump speech for clarity on economic policy