Feb 17 Spectra Energy Partners Lp
* Spectra Energy partners reports fourth quarter and
year-end 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.70
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.82 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Reaffirmed quarterly penny-and-a-quarter distribution
increases through 2017
* Construction on Sabal trail continues to progress, and
project remains on track to be in-service during first half of
2017
* Step project continues to target in-service in second half
of 2018.
* Stratton ridge project remains on schedule for in-service
in first half of 2019
* Qtrly operating revenues $663 million versus $634 million
* Q4 revenue view $690.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)