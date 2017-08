May 15 (Reuters) - Spectra7 Microsystems Inc

* Spectra7 announces financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2017

* Revenue for quarter ended March 31, 2017 was $2.7 million as compared to $2.5 million in same period in prior year

* Company entered Q2 with sequentially higher backlog than Q1