BRIEF-Spectral reports Q1 loss per share c$0.005

May 12 (Reuters) - Spectral Medical Inc-

* Spectral announces first quarter results

* Q1 loss per share c$0.005

* Revenue for three months ended March 31, 2017 was $941,000 compared to $1.062 million for same three month period last year

* Company expects to file fourth and final module of its pma submission to united states food and drug administration in Q2

* Believes has adequate cash on hand to fund regulatory program and operations through end of q1 of 2018

* Company concluded Q1 of 2017 with cash on hand of $3.71 million compared to $5.08 million as of december 31, 2016