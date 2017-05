April 27 Spectranetics Corp

* Spectranetics reports first quarter 2017 revenue of $69.7 million

* Q1 revenue rose 11 percent to $69.7 million

* Q1 loss per share $0.43

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.34, revenue view $68.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $293 million to $306 million

* Sees FY 2017 loss per share $1.31 to $1.43

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $-1.18, revenue view $300.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S