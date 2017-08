BRIEF-SPECTRUM BRANDS HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE PETMATRIX

April 28 (Reuters) - Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc

* SPECTRUM BRANDS HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE PETMATRIX, LEADING AND FAST GROWING RAWHIDE-FREE DOG CHEWS COMPANY

* SPECTRUM BRANDS HOLDINGS INC SAYS FINANCIAL TERMS OF ACCRETIVE, ALL-CASH TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED

* SPECTRUM BRANDS HOLDINGS INC - PETMATRIX IS ON PACE TO ACHIEVE APPROXIMATELY $75 MILLION IN SALES IN CALENDAR YEAR 2017

* SPECTRUM BRANDS HOLDINGS INC - ACQUISITION HAS BEEN APPROVED BY SPECTRUM BRANDS' BOARD OF DIRECTORS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: