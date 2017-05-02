Japan, China agree to enhance financial cooperation
TOKYO, May 6 Japanese and Chinese finance ministers agreed on Saturday to enhance cooperation through bilateral dialogue on their economies and policy steps.
May 2 Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc:
* Spectrum Brands Holdings reports fiscal 2017 second quarter results, expects solid second half growth
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.19
* Q2 earnings per share $1.00
* Q2 sales $1.17 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.22 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc sees fiscal 2017 adjusted free cash flow is projected to be approximately $575-$590 million
* Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc sees fiscal 2017 reported net sales to grow above category rates for most categories
* Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc sees fy 2017 capital expenditures are expected to be in range of $110 million to $120 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.26, revenue view $1.22 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $5.91, revenue view $5.12 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
YOKOHAMA, Japan, May 6 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Saturday that he discussed with his Chinese counterpart, Finance Minister Xiao Jie, economic and financial cooperation and that they reaffirmed the importance of such cooperation.
SHANGHAI, May 5 China's home-grown C919 passenger jet completed its long-delayed maiden flight on Friday, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.