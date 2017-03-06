FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Spectrum Brands increases revolving credit facility
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 6, 2017 / 10:19 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Spectrum Brands increases revolving credit facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 6 (Reuters) - Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc:

* Spectrum Brands increases revolving credit facility, extends its maturity and reduces interest rate margins and unused commitment fees

* Spectrum Brands-amendment modified certain terms of credit agreement's revolving credit facility to increase commitment from $500 million to $700 million

* Spectrum Brands Holdings- co's subsidiaries, spectrum brands, sb/rh Holdings Llc entered second amendment to credit agreement dated as of June 23, 2015

* Spectrum brands holdings - second amendment to extend revolving credit facility's maturity from June 23, 2020 to march 6, 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.