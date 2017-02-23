BRIEF-Spectrum Brands to reaffirm 2017 guidance at CAGNY conference

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc

* Spectrum Brands Holdings to reaffirm fiscal 2017 guidance at CAGNY conference

* Will reaffirm fiscal 2017 guidance during its presentation today at 2017 consumer analyst group of new york conference

* Continues to expect fiscal 2017 reported net sales to increase above category rates

* Also continues to expect fiscal 2017 adjusted free cash flow will be between $575-$590 million