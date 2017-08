March 8 (Reuters) - Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Spectrum Pharmaceuticals reports fourth quarter 2016 and full year 2016 financial results and pipeline update

* Q4 non-GAAP loss per share $0.10

* Q4 loss per share $0.22

* Q4 revenue $35.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $31.1 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says Rolontis(eflapegrastim) pivotal program is on track for spectrum to file BLA next year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: