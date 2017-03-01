FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Speedway Motorsports sees FY 2017 non-gaap EPS $0.90 to $1.10
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 1, 2017 / 12:06 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Speedway Motorsports sees FY 2017 non-gaap EPS $0.90 to $1.10

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - Speedway Motorsports Inc

* Speedway motorsports reports results for fourth quarter and year ended december 31, 2016 and provides full year 2017 guidance

* Sees fy 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.90 to $1.10

* Q4 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.01

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $475 million to $500 million

* Q4 revenue $82.6 million

* Speedway motorsports inc- company's estimated total capital expenditures in 2017 are $20-30 million

* Speedway motorsports inc - management believes many of company's revenue categories continue to be negatively impacted by economic conditions

* Speedway motorsports-anticipates recording non-cash,pre-tax charges for accelerated depreciation,costs of removal aggregating about $5-7 million in q1 2017

* Speedway motorsports inc - company began repurposing certain seating at charlotte, kentucky and new hampshire motor speedways in q1 2017

* Speedway motorsports inc- "most of our nascar event sponsorships for 2017, and many for 2018 and beyond, are already sold" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.