BRIEF-Ingenico selected by Nando’s UK and Ireland restaurants
HAS BEEN SELECTED BY NANDO'S UK AND IRELAND RESTAURANTS TO PROVIDE ITS PAYMENT INFRASTRUCTURE.
July 11 Spero Global Co Ltd :
Says it plans to issue 2.6 million shares of the company in private placement, to raise 8 billion won in proceeds for operations
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/QxopRq

July 11 UK's Ofcom has capped the maximum spectrum a company could win as it set new rules for the auction of mobile spectrum to safeguard competition, the communications regulator said on Tuesday.